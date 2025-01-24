Nigerians react to Omah Lay's Paris Fashion Week look

Nigerian Afrobeats singer Omah Lay recently debuted at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week and strutted his stuff in a chic red and white patterned pantsuit. But his bold hairstyle and purse, which some deem 'feminine', have tongues wagging on social media.
The singer's hair was stylishly curled into a dashing hairstyle and Nigerians have had a lot to say about it.
See reactions below:
Ah! No be washing and setting be this?
It's just a look ,love everything the bag ,hair,earrings and outfit ❤️❤️❤️❤️
He don join them😢 people will succumb to anything for fame
So men don't want to be men anymore???
I miss the days of masculine and macho men. These days, the guys wanna be sissies so bad, it's irritating.
Why make him look like a woman though
My moms best hairstyle, washing and setting with big roller curls
He really embodies that androgyny vibe! But what’s going on with Nigerian male celebrities? It seems like when they reach a certain level of fame, their looks take a turn that raises eyebrows. I am not a conspiracy theorist. It’s almost like they’ve sold their souls or something. Meanwhile, the female celebs just seem to get even more beautiful and feminine. I don’t want to sound like a conspiracy theorist, but sometimes it feels like there are humiliation rituals at play.
This new style of dressing by male celebrities these days just tire me. Why is he carrying that feminine purse? 😵💫