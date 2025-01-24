Nigerians react to Omah Lay's Paris Fashion Week look

He really embodies that androgyny vibe! But what’s going on with Nigerian male celebrities? It seems like when they reach a certain level of fame, their looks take a turn that raises eyebrows. I am not a conspiracy theorist. It’s almost like they’ve sold their souls or something. Meanwhile, the female celebs just seem to get even more beautiful and feminine. I don’t want to sound like a conspiracy theorist, but sometimes it feels like there are humiliation rituals at play.