Nigerian Idol didn’t pay me my N7.5m prize money - Ex-winner claims

Organisers of the Nigerian Idol reality music show have been accused of refusing to pay out prize money by former winner Kunle Ogunrombi, also known as K-Peace.

The singer made the stunning claim while appearing on the latest episode of Nedu Wazobia’s ‘Honest Bunch Podcast.’

During the interview, the season 5 winner of the reality music show in 2015 claimed that Nigeria Idol organisers deceived him over the prizes he won.

Giving an account of his experience, K-Peace recounted that after he was announced as the winner, he was presented with a cheque of N7.5 million and a car gift.

The singer, however, claimed that the organisers failed to present him with the prizes he won, leaving him to struggle to survive with no money in his account.

Speaking in a mix of English and Pidgin English during the interview, K-Peace described the actions of the organisers of the then Etisalat-sponsored reality music show as “deceptive.”

He started, “I came out of the Nigerian Idol platform with zero naira in my account.”

He explained further, “As Nigerian Idol winner, I go waka all through Lagos, go for interviews without food for belle despite winning N7.5 million.

“It was announced that I won N7.5million. I asked when they were going to give me the money and the car. They were pushing it forward that the car was being branded.

“What you announced on national television is that I won N7.5 million with a car. And I am supposed to have a two-week trip to Dubai.

“I was going through hell. Plenty talks dey.”