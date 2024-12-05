Nigerian content creator Taaooma welcomes her first child

Popular Nigerian skit maker and content creator Taaooma and her husband Abula have announced the birth of their first child, a baby girl.

The exciting news was announced on December 5, 2024, on Instagram via a collaborative post between the couple, which shared a glimpse of the newborn baby girl.

The post revealed that the baby girl named 𝐀𝐌𝐀𝐍𝐈 𝐊𝐎𝐑𝐄𝐃𝐄 𝐌𝐀𝐊𝐄𝐃𝐀 𝐆𝐑𝐄𝐄𝐍𝐄 was born on November 7, 2024. Nigerians rushed to the comment section to wish the pair well, flooding the section with congratulatory messages, prayers and fawning over the adorable tot.

Singer Teni commented, "Congratulations!!!!! Omotuntun jojolo" and content creator Emma ohmygod expressed his surprise, saying, " Omoooooooo! Una do this one!!" Nkechi Blessing wrote, "Omg😩😍 big big congratulations Tao👏🏻👏🏻❤️💃🏻💃🏻"

Taaooma and Abula met in Ilorin, Kwara State during Abula’s NYSC year and were drawn to each other through their love for filming and editing. When Abula was ready to pop the question in 2020, he took her all the way to Namibia where she grew up and she said yes.

Speaking with BellaNaija at the time, she narrated how the proposal came as a surprise to her, "The proposal came as a shock to me because I had no clue he was planning this right under my nose, I know there was a time he gave me something to try on my hands ( not knowing it was a ring sizer for knowing my ring size ) I thought it was just something from set from one of the designers he worked with. It was An amazing feeling getting to the rooftop and seeing all my friends and of course saying Yes to my best friend."