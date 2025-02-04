New lawsuit claims Diddy sexually assaulted aspiring male musician in 2015

American rapper Diddy is facing yet another lawsuit on the charges of drugging and sexual assault, this time from an anonymous aspiring male musician from 2015.

According to a news report by Variety Magazine, the plaintiff, named John Doe, represented by attorney Tony Buzbee, filed the suit in New York in early February 2025.

The suit claimed that John Doe had aspirations of breaking into the music industry as a rapper and singer. Back in 2015, the then 23-year-old heard that Diddy was set to appear at a club he was performing at and hoped to impress him and get signed.

The lawsuit claimed that Diddy and other stars were under the influence of drugs at the party, and he was soon given a drink, saying it was from Combs himself. John Doe claimed that he later discovered that he had been drugged.

He found himself drifting in and out of consciousness, witnessing Diddy and his crew engaging in group activities with other partygoers who “looked either drugged, unconscious, or like they were paid escorts.” Doe then alleged that he found the rapper groping him, and he believed that Diddy had performed oral sex on him.

Doe is said to be part of the 120+ people Buzbee announced that he was representing back in October 2024. Buzbee also alleged that victims in the suit include minors who were abused by the disgraced rapper as early as when they were nine years old; however, those allegations were debunked by Diddy's attorneys.