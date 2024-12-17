Nancy Isime celebrates 33rd birthday, unveils new mansion

Nollywood actress and media personality Nancy Isime has turned 33 in style and is using the occasion to reflect on her inspiring journey from humble beginnings to achieving her dreams.

Taking to Instagram on her birthday, the actress posted pictures of her new home, which she acquired in 2023. In her detailed caption, she reflected on her journey from living in an unfinished home to owning her dream house.

She wrote, "This is 33!🥹Which of the Lord’s blessings can I deny? None! I remember so clearly, I was about 13, sitting in what was going to be our new home - an uncompleted building, the only windows and doors were those protecting the rooms we would sleep in. Everywhere else was pure carcass! No flooring, No ceilings, No doors, No windows, No running water- just our beloved well, which provided us water to do everything including drink."

Isime recounted how, despite those circumstances, she made a vow to change her family’s story and buy her father's dream home.

"I remember sitting there and one day I said… I’m going to own a Good home! But before I buy even a tiny piece of land, I’m going to help Daddy achieve his lifelong dream of owning a fully completed furnished house," said the actress.