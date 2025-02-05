My wife is the most googled person on earth - Kanye West on Grammy backlash

Following the backlash for showcasing his wife's see-through outfit at the Grammys, American rapper Kanye West has proudly boasted of the controversial dress that he designed.



On February 4, 2025, Ye flooded his Instagram stories with posts showing the Google search trends and analytics on the day of the Grammy's, which his wife Bianca Censori headlined.

"The most googled person wearing YZY Womens," he wrote, boasting of the 'naked' outfit, which he posted in a separate slide.

In another post, Kanye boasted, "We beat the Grammys. For clarity, on February 4, 2025, my wife is the most googled person on planet Earth!"

The rapper also posted the controversial moment in which Bianca unveiled her dress on the red carpet after taking her fur coat off for the paparazzi. That very moment set the internet into a frenzy and many social media users expressed their outrage over that moment and Bianca's nakedness at the family event.

"They should have been enough is enough at this point they need to be charged with indecent exposure," an outraged user wrote on Instagram

Another person said, "Should’ve been because why did she show up there like that knowing children who were nominated were going to be there? weird!!"

"Why doesn’t he go naked? Why does it always have to be her?" asked another person.

On the night of the Grammy's, after the pair stunned the world on the red carpet, they did not arrive at the main event. This led to speculation that they were not formally invited to the celebration and were subsequently 'kicked out'. However, according to Variety Magazine, a source close to the Grammys denied the rumour, claiming that West just "walked the carpet, got in his car, and left" and that it was "not true."