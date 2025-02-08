Mercy Chinwo close to final resolution with EezeeTee - Singer’s lawyer announces

Pelumi Olajengbesi, the lawyer for Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo, has hinted that his client and her former record label boss, EezeeTee, have started a settlement process to end their lingering public feud.

The lawyer shared the update in a statement on Instagram on Friday, February 7, 2025. The statement responded to Dr. Stephen Akintayo, a businessman who had earlier announced himself as a mediator.

Pelumi assured the businessman that a resolution would be reached soon, as both parties have shown a genuine commitment to a settlement.

He wrote, “Dear @stephenakintayo, My name is Pelumi Olajengbesi. I am a Legal Practitioner and Solicitor to Minister Mercy Chinwo. I sincerely appreciate your concern and efforts toward mediation.

“I want to assure you that concrete steps are being taken toward a final resolution. The parties are genuinely committed to a settlement and have met through their lawyers. By God’s grace, we are confident that a resolution will be reached soon. I am open to providing you more updates, but not on social media.”

The lawyer went on to fault Dr. Akintayo’s use of social media as his medium of mediation in the matter, advising the businessman to take a step back and reflect on the basic rules of a mediator.

He wrote, “On a personal note, I would have preferred to send this privately;. However, since your efforts have been made public, I must advise that you take a step back and reflect on the elementary rules of a mediator.

“It may be beneficial to use AI tools or refer to elementary mediation texts to reassess how you’ve engaged with this matter.

“For instance, statements such as: ‘Those encouraging @mercychinwo not to listen to anyone do not have their names dragged daily on social media. It’s Mercy’s name and reputation on the line, not that of the counselors.’ and several others—are highly inappropriate and against basic rules of mediation. I hope you are open to constructive feedback.