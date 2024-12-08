Pulse logo
Life just started - says Nollywood veteran Mama Rainbow on 82nd birthday

08 December 2024 at 14:33
Actress Idowu Philips
Veteran Nollywood actress, Idowu Philips, popularly known as “Mama Rainbow”, on Sunday celebrated her 82nd birthday.

Mama Rainbow took to her Instagram page, @mamarainbowofficial, to celebrate this milestone.

She wrote: “Age is just a number! 🎉 At 82, I’ve decided life is just getting started. I refuse to get old -feeling 45 and fabulous every single day! 💪✨️ Stay young at heart, my friends.

#youngAtHeart#82TheNew45#NeverTooLate#AgelessVibes” 😄😄😄 happy Sunday my children my family and friends.”

Some colleagues in the industry also took to the comment section to celebrate with her.

Yomi Fabiyi said: “More grace and youthfulness. You are blessed ma. LEGEND.”

Also, actress Bimpe Akintunde wrote, “My big baby😍😍😍😍.”

