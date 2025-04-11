'Jesus really disrupted my DJ career plans' — DJ Cuppy reflects on her faith journey

Nigerian DJ and philanthropist Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has opened up about a personal shift in her life’s direction, crediting her growing faith in Jesus Christ for a major transformation in her career outlook.

“Was thinking this evening… Jesus really disrupted my DJ career plans o. But in the BEST way. ‘Booked and busy’ means nothing if you’re not walking in purpose.”

The tweet has since sparked a flurry of reactions online, with many fans and followers praising the 31-year-old for her transparency and spiritual growth.

Known for her vibrant persona and high-energy performances behind the decks, DJ Cuppy has spent much of the last decade building a name in music both in Nigeria and internationally.

However, in recent months, she has become increasingly vocal about her renewed Christian faith. From sharing scripture-based reflections to appearing at faith-based gatherings, the billionaire heiress seems to be undergoing what many are calling a spiritual awakening.