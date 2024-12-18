Japa has made me too wary to make new friends - BBNaija's Elozonam

Former BBNaija star Elozonam Ogbolu has expressed how Nigeria's ongoing japa trend—where individuals leave the country in search of better opportunities abroad—has affected his relationships, particularly with his family and friends.

During his recent appearance on the Uncolured Podcast hosted by former BBNaija housemate Venita, Elozonam revealed how his twin brother's departure to a different country has changed their once close-knit bond.

He explained, "For my twin brother and I, because we're twins we tend to fight or disagree a lot by virtue of the fact that we are twins. But after he left, there was nothing to fight about. Now I have to be intentional about calling him because there are days and weeks where I don't hear from him, so I'm annoyed but I understand that people have to go and do what they need to survive and have a good life for themselves."

The reality TV star shared how difficult it has been adapting to life without his twin brother being nearby.

Reflecting on how the japa wave started affecting his circle, Elozonam traced it back to 2018, when his former boss moved abroad with his family, and other people followed.