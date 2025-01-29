Iyabo Ojo urges 2Baba, Annie to prioritise their children's mental health

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has weighed in on the unfolding divorce drama between 2Baba and Annie Idibia, urging the estranged couple to focus on their children's mental well-being.
In a heartfelt post, Iyabo Ojo reminded the parents of their responsibility to shield their children from emotional trauma, especially during separations, considering how messy they tend to be at times.
A heartfelt reminder to couples: when love fades, prioritise your children’s well-being. As parents, sacrifices are essential. Never abandon loved ones in their darkest moments, even if separation or divorce is inevitable. Let’s emphasise empathy and our children’s mental health.
She also cautioned against making sensitive family matters public, noting that social media often disregards the emotional impact on those involved. The actress also voiced her displeasure with 2Baba's timing for the divorce announcement.
Sensitive issues shouldn’t be publicly aired; social media sometimes disregards the well-being of those involved. 2baba, I adore you both, but this timing was off. Adding fuel to the fire, burning the mother of your kids, who’s already vulnerable. Is so unempathetic, I’m disappointed. May you both find the inner strength to prioritize your children’s needs. Annie, this storm will pass. #StayStrong.
The estranged couple have been the talk of the town since 2Baba randomly announced their split on January 26, 2025, via his Instagram page. Fans, followers, and even celebrities have continued to weigh in on the issue, airing their views on the matter and asking for better discretion.