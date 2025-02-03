It's tiring when people leave after you get to know them - Timini

Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson has opened up about the struggles of forming lasting connections in today's world, expressing frustration over the fleeting nature of relationships.
Speaking during a recent interview on TVC, the actor admitted that loneliness sometimes creeps in despite having success and stability. "Sometimes, it does get lonely. Because you’ve got everything, and obviously, you’ve understood the power of the energy surrounding your space, so you’re not just going to let anybody in," he said.
Timini stressed that he has reached the point of frustration with relationships fading away quickly, underscoring how people leave quickly.
I am personally tired of temporary connections when you meet somebody and, after getting to know them, they leave. It gets tiring.
He also criticised the impact of social media on relationships, blaming the "woke generation" for promoting unrealistic expectations.
People are quick to leave relationships because we are in a woke generation now where there’s a lot of misinformation going on, on how a perfect relationship should be. Maybe your man is treating you right, then you go on TikTok and you see something like, ‘Seven Signs He Is Not Your Man’ and if it resonates with your reality a bit, you dump your relationship.
Going on, he also asserted that women in this generation have 'monetised dating,' while men have become nonchalant to the women around them.
The nonchalant attitude of some men is because there are a lot of women accessible to them. You know, once you have money, you have a lot of options. And that is also because a lot of women have monetised dating.
Some men know that when they spend lavishly on a lady, she would think they are in love with her. But that is not love because he’s a billionaire, he can afford to do the same thing for hundreds of girls.