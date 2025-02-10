It's difficult to find a new balance - BBNaija's Hermes on losing his mum [Exclusive]

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Hermes has opened up about life after the reality show, his struggles with personal loss, and his passion for contemporary dance.
In a recent interview with Pulse Nigeria, Hermes spoke on how he has been coping without his mum, Isioma, who died on November 5, 2024.
On life after BBNaija, he explained, "Life has been beautiful; it hasn't been everything I expected it to be; it's been that sometimes and even a lot more but I can't complain. I'm grateful for all the opportunities and everything in between."
Hermes opened up about adjusting to his new life without his mother, noting that it has been difficult for him to find a new balance amid the grief.
I haven't been coping, to be honest. Every time people ask me about that, I just say that I'm as good as can be. What used to be my norm was centred around my mum and now it's difficult to find that balance or what my norm is. I'm also trying to find new normals and I don't think that would ever go away. I'm just learning to live with it.
On his evolving artistic journey, the reality TV star emphasised the multi-dimensional nature of his work.
When people ask me about my art I like to highlight the inter-dimensional nature of human life. Like when people see me play basketball, they think that's all I do, and when people see me acting they ask 'Why don't you take this seriously?' which I do, but it takes time to get out there. I'm taking my time to find my place in every industry, but currently in really focused on my art which is contemporary dance. I feel like there's so much gold in the oworonshoki area and I want to mine it.