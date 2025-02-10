It's difficult to find a new balance - BBNaija's Hermes on losing his mum [Exclusive]

When people ask me about my art I like to highlight the inter-dimensional nature of human life. Like when people see me play basketball, they think that's all I do, and when people see me acting they ask 'Why don't you take this seriously?' which I do, but it takes time to get out there. I'm taking my time to find my place in every industry, but currently in really focused on my art which is contemporary dance. I feel like there's so much gold in the oworonshoki area and I want to mine it.