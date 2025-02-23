I'm a feminist but don’t support a woman disrespecting her husband - Funke Akindele

Nigerian actress and producer Funke Akindele has declared that she is not in support of women disrespecting men even though she is a feminist.

The actress made the declaration during a conversation with the wife of skit maker Kamo State.

In the video, which was shared on social media, the actress admonished women to do what is right. She insists that she does not support women disrespecting their husbands.

She also had some words for men, urging them to treat women “specially” as she told them not to hold the notion that the place of a woman is in the kitchen.

The actress furthermore highlighted the importance of a woman’s economic power in the home, saying that it puts them in a position to support her husband.

She said, “I’m a feminist, but I don’t support a woman disrespecting her husband. Make sure you do what is right.

“I believe that we are not the weaker gender. Men are supposed to treat women, especially with respect. Also, men should not feel that a woman belongs in the kitchen and is talked to anyhow.

“We women are strong and bold. Our economic power is very important, that is why we should make sure we have the power and protect the power so we can support our husbands.”

Funke Akindele’s comment about feminism and women respecting men comes as some Nigerians are positing that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan disrespected Senate President Godswill Akpabio during the drama that unfolded on the Senate floor last week over the sitting arrangement in the chamber.