I have nothing against European people - Seun Kuti sets record straight

Nigerian singer and activist Seun Kuti has clarified that contrary to what some may believe, he is simply against European colonialism, not European people themselves.
In a post made to Instagram on January 13, 2025, the singer posted a picture containing one of his quotes emphasising the need for a fairer world.
The quote read, “I’m against European colonisation and imperialism, but that doesn’t mean I’m against European people. Many Europeans have been our allies in fighting against greed and unfair systems, working to make the world a fairer place for everyone.”
Kuti emphasized that his critique of European colonization and imperialism should not be misinterpreted as hostility toward European people.
"Being against colonization doesn’t mean being against Europeans, many have stood with us in the fight for justice and fairness," he added in his caption.
In its usual fashion, the post has sparked a flurry of comments and debates on social media, with many engaging in discussions about self-preservation, systemic inequality, and cultural differences.
See some comments below:
Well said. Like seun Kuti view.
Well they could try harder to implement change but so can people in the continent of Africa and the diaspora. Self preservation is a must and I think that is where people of color lack. Europeans do for the better and future generations of their people (offspring) Africans and the diaspora fall short of self preservation. We have to live and be for our children’s children and start planning ahead and not temporarily.
How are they working to make the world a better place for you? By colonizing Africa.
That’s the culture of the people! They are individualistic and nothing can stop that! This culture kept them alive for centuries and this whom you think are fighting against them and supporting us are also a beneficiary of the culture…making friends with the less powerful among them or making money from them makes you same thing with them! They are not our friends none of them is! There culture is different from ours and these cultures kept both of us alive !