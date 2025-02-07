I have dominion over my wife - Kanye West on Grammy outfit controversy

Renowned rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West has once again found himself at the center of controversy following his recent outburst on social media.



The rapper took to X, formerly Twitter, to address the criticism about his wife Bianca Censori's fashion choices, particularly her red carpet look at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

In a heated post on February 7, 2025, Kanye wrote, "I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE THIS AINT NO WOKE AS FEMINIST SHIT SHES WITH A BILLIONAIRE WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB ASS BROKE BITCHES."

He debunked the notion that he forced her to wear the naked dress on the red carpet while adding that she wouldn't have worn it without his say-so.

PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION YES I DONT MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESN'T WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDN'T HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL YOU STUPID ASS WOKE PAWNS. I HAVE NO RESPECT OR EMPATHY FOR ANYONE LIVING CAUSE NO ONE LIVING CAN FUCK WITH ME BUT I DO LOVE SOME PEOPLE AND I GIVE THEM FAVOR."

Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, made a surprise appearance at the 67th Grammy Awards and surely surprised everyone after Censori took her coat off to reveal her see-through outfit on the red carpet.

The pair showed up at the prestigious event held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 2, 2025, and quickly became the topic of headlines and controversy after Kanye's wife unveiled her inner outfit. The see-through piece left nothing to the imagination, instantly stunning onlookers and social media users; however, the rapper himself remained clad in a black fit.