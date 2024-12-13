I don't give a f**k what you feel - Rkelly's ex-wife on keeping his last name

Andrea Kelly, the ex-wife of incarecerated singer RKelly has fired back at critics regarding her reasons for keeping the last name 'Kelly,' despite his tarnished reputation.

During a recent interview with Carlos King, Andrea passionately defended her choice, explaining that the name holds significance far beyond her former marriage and Robert's incarceration for sex trafficking.

“I don’t give a f**k what you feel,” she clapped back at critics. “I don’t. At the end of the day, I earned this name in blood, sweat and tears."

The choreographer stressed her intention to stick with her children through everything, hence her choice to retain Kelly's name.

She explained, "It’s my kids’ name…when all the sh*t hit the fan, how would you feel if your name is Brown and your kids name is Brown, and your family goes through something, and you tell your kids, ‘Oop! You a Brown by yourself, I’m out!’ No, if my kids gotta go through it as Kelly, they mama going through it as Kelly.”

Andrea explained her benefits of keeping the Kelly name, which has afforded her a platform to raise awareness about domestic violence and abuse.

“The last name Kelly gets 20/20 to follow me, the last name Kelly gets me on CNN to talk about domestic violence awareness and be an advocate. The last name Kelly allowed me to go on military bases and talk about abuse," she highlighted.

Kelly's ex-wife retained her stance that nobody would care about her enough to slam her if she was the ex-wife of a normal person.