I don't count weed as a hard drug - Davido reveals

Nigerian singer Davido has opened up about his philanthropic efforts and stance against drug addiction, revealing that he does not view marijuana as a hard drug.

During his recent sit down on The Morning Hustle podcast, the singer highlighted how, for the third consecutive year, he has pledged donations to orphanages and charitable causes on his birthday. He recounted how this tradition began two years ago when a casual tweet of his bank account number resulted in fans contributing nearly $400,000.

He recalled, "I pledge to orphanages every year on my birthday and I've done it for three years now. It started two years ago I tweeted my account number randomly and my fans ended up sending me close to 400,000 dollars and it was a big story. My dad called me that I couldn't keep the money so we decided to give it away to a cause, which was the motherless babies home, we did that the first and second year. This year I'm using my money through my Foundation."

While emphasising his commitment to tackling drug abuse through his philanthropic efforts, Davido clarified his stance on marijuana.

He explained, "This year it's specifically for kids with drug addiction and drug abuse because of the way it is these days. I don't count weed as a drug, when I posted it people were like 'but you smoke weed,' its medicinal for some people."