I didn't snatch 2Baba from anyone, I met him when he needed love - Natasha Osawaru

Natasha Osawaru, fiancée to veteran Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has said she didn’t snatch the singer from anyone as she spoke glowingly about him.

The Edo State lawmaker also called 2Baba his husband, even though they have yet to tie the knot officially, and his divorce from Annie Macaulay has yet to be finalised.

Natasha wrote, “I can’t be less proud of my husband simply because of what happened to his marriage with Annie. I’m very proud to be his wife because my relationship with him was built on love. I didn’t take him away from anyone. I met him when he needed love, and I’ve agreed to give him all the love I have.”

Recall that Natasha, a lawmaker at the Edo State House of Assembly, grabbed headlines earlier this week when she introduced herself to her colleagues in the legislative chamber as ‘Natasha Irobosa Osawaru nee Idibia’.

Nigerian OAP Osi Suave later corrected Natasha on using the word ‘nee’ appropriately.

Osi wrote, “Look at this illiterate. Née means born. Meaning, your maiden name or the name you had at birth before you changed it due to marriage.”

Also, earlier this week, Natasha was removed as Minority Leader of the Edo House of Assembly following the defection of four Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers to the All Progressives Congress (APC).