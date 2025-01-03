I didn't panic - Odumodublvck on Nativeland festival stage collapse

Nigerian singer Odumodublvck has addressed the incident involving the sudden collapse of the stage during his performance at the Nativeland Festival on December 21, 2024.

The highly anticipated event, which featured headliners like Central Cee and Odumodublvck, drew an excited crowd eager to witness the performers live. However, the night took a chaotic turn when the stage unexpectedly gave way mid-performance, sparking concern and panic among attendees.

Speaking about the incident during his recent interview with HIPTV, the Afrobeats singer shared his calm reaction amidst the chaos.

He said, "For some reason, I wasn't scared, and I didn't panic because God is always in me, and for some reason, I didn't panic at all."

The artiste took the opportunity to shed light on the complexities behind event planning, emphasising that the responsibility for such mishaps cannot be placed on a single person.

He explained, "Situations like that can be avoided, and I think the company that hosted the show, which is native, released a statement that they're carrying out investigations with the stage and production company. People don't know things like this, like when they say come and do shows, there's a production company, light people, sound people, and security."