Here is why Kanye West believes Nigerians are ‘super smart’

American rapper Kanye West had some nice things to say about Nigerians in a recent social media post.

Taking to X, Kanye expressed his admiration for Nigerians, describing them as “super smart.”

In a post, the rapper made the statement about his relationship with Travis Scott, Drake, and late Ghanaian-American fashion mogul Virgil Abloh, whom he apparently mistook for a Nigerian.

However, Kanye was clear about why he thought Nigerians were super smart as he spoke about how Virgil used his love for him to his advantage.

In the post, which was a response to a viral report that Travis Scott had unfollowed him, Kanye wrote, "I love Trav, Virgil [Abloh], and Drake. Drake [is] the realest of those three. Though he [is] not fake cool, he’s just talented AF. And yes, it’s fck Virgil and any of these other nggas that worked for me, then used me, then went against me. I love Virgil, and he used that very love to beat. Nigerians are super smart.”

Virgil Abloh, the visionary creator of Off-White and the head of Louis Vuitton menswear, was born to Ghanaian immigrant parents on September 30, 1980, in Rockford, Illinois, United States. He passed away on November 28, 2021, at the age of 41.

In 2020, during the EndSars protest, Kanye stood with Nigerians and declared his support on Twitter, as it then was.