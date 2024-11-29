Here are 5 Nigerian artists that have shown drugs in their music videos

Substance use is a menace in the Nigerian entertainment industry. However, some prominent artists have depicted it in various ways in their music videos—to the chagrin of law enforcement agencies.

Either out of peer pressure or youthful exuberance, some of these artists have obscenely flashed substances like cannabis and cocaine or subtly glorified them in their music videos.

Questions around morality have been raised, albeit carefully, owing to concerns like creative freedom and celebrities' non-obligation to serve as moral exemplars. Hence, it might be difficult to put forward a sledgehammer argument against this practice.

Here is a list, in no particular order, of five Nigerian artists that have shown drugs in their music videos or sang about it.

Burna Boy

Burna Boy's 2022 smash hit single, 'Last Last' has lyrics talking about marijuana and alcohol. Although the single which sampled Toni Braxton's 2000 song, 'He Wasn't Man Enough' became a global hit, Burna Boy is seen smoking in the music video which he directs himself. In the music video for his 2015 single, 'Soke', the artist can also be seen smoking and drinking.

Olamide

Olamide’s music videos sometimes reflect street life and its realities, including the presence of substances like cannabis. The music video to his 2017 single, 'Wo!' was flagged by Nigeria’s Ministry of Health for promoting tobacco use. According to the Ministry, the video contains scenes that violate the Tobacco Control Act 2015.

Naira Marley

The controversial artist who is known for his unapologetic style has often sparked debates for his bold themes. Songs like 'Soapy' and 'Am I A Yahoo Boy' have aroused scrutiny for their controversial content. In some of his music videos and social media posts, cannabis imagery has appeared, aligning with his "Marlian" persona, which celebrates a rebellious lifestyle.

Davido

The music video of Davido's ‘Fans mi’, in which he featured an American rapper and member of the Maybach Group, Meek Mill, showed him with a briefcase filled with dollars and another bag filled with parcels of a substance suspected to be hard drugs. This portrayal sparked outrage at the time and triggered an NDLEA investigation.

Wizkid