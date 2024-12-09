Gideon Okeke crowns colleague, Zubby Michael 'biggest Nollywood star'

It's not everyday you come across an actor lavishing accolades on a colleague like it's a party hamper meant to go round.

So, what Gideon Okeke has done, though surprising, can be considered remarkable.

In a post shared on his Instagram Stories, the 41-year-old Ajegunle-bred actor crowned fellow actor, Zubby Michael the biggest Nollywood star.

Providing some context to his statement, he alluded to the fact that Zubby Michael's greatness is not celebrated enough in the industry.

"Zubby Michael is the biggest Nollywood star. But like Elizabeth, I know what Mary is carrying," he began.

The actor further referenced his sense of humility which made it possible for him to acknowledge Zubby Michael as a genius that deserves to be honoured.

"God's expression resounds in decibels. It takes ONLY humility to submit in praise, to GOD," he added.

The Tinsel star also had a piece of advice for Zubby whom he refers to as his brother. "Keep riding, My Broda. I see you," he concluded.

Gideon Okeke is a graduate of Applied Biochemistry from Nnamdi Azikiwe University. He grew up in Ajegunle and is the only child of his parents.

His passion for acting pushed him to the Lee Strasberg Institute in New York where he obtained professional training in Acting.

Throughout his career, Gideon has been a part of various acting projects including stage, television and film.

Zubby Michael also attended Nnamdi Azikiwe University where he obtained a degree in Mass Communication.