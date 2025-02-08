Free my brother - Kanye West begs Trump to release Diddy

Controversial American rapper Kanye West has publicly appealed to US President Donald Trump to release imprisoned music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Kanye, who has been making controversial statements on social media since the Grammys, took to his X page to plead for Diddy’s release and announce plans for them to do a business deal.

He simply wrote, “@realDonaldTrump, please free my brother Puff.”

Kanye also revealed plans for a Yeezy clothing collaboration with Diddy’s Sean John brand, announcing, “I’m selling a Sean John collaboration that me and my brother spoke about before they locked him up. We splitting the profits 50/50.”

Diddy has already publicly thanked Kanye West for his support through his Instagram account, which is believed to be managed by his family.

In a post featuring a screenshot of Kanye’s post, Diddy wrote, “Thank you to my brother @Ye,” along with a link to the Yeezy website.

Diddy has been in prison since September last year after Homeland Security arrested him on suspicion of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and interstate transportation for prostitution.

The music mogul, who is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York City, is facing more than 30 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault and misconduct.

Diddy has denied all the charges, entering a not-guilty plea. However, his bail request has been rejected twice.

Recently, Diddy was reportedly rushed to a hospital in Brooklyn following a knee injury and was taken back to his cell after receiving treatment.