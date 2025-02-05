Do2dtun defends AY Makun amid AI video scandal with May Edochie

Nigerian media personality Do2dtun has penned an open letter to AY Makun regarding the viral AI video of himself and May Edochie kissing.
Taking to X, he encouraged the veteran comedian, acknowledging his creative legacy while affirming that he had done nothing wrong, even if the video was real.
"Open note to AY: You are an amazing creative with so many years of experience & grace. Sometimes it's easy to judge & maybe not perfect in a few ways but are we all? No, I need you to know one thing: yes, it’s AI, and it should not to be encouraged for this purpose BUT let me be honest, you are not doing anything wrong."
There is a need to set the record straight to avoid it being used for the wrong reasons but there is so much more to you as a human being besides these scandals. You are “AY” the Legend.
Recall that May Edochie filed for divorce from her ex-husband Yul in 2023 and requested ₦100 million in damages after he impregnated another woman and took her in as a second wife. AY Makun, on the other hand, announced that his marriage to his ex-wife Mabel was "slipping through his hands" on April 7, 2024.
In his piece, Do2dtun emphasised that AY and May are both separated from their respective partners and both deserve happiness.
Always remind them and you never never stop doing that. This is a lot sometimes especially on how it can be perceived but Oga AY; know this now, you have not done anything wrong. You are both separated and both of your partners have allegedly moved on publicly.
You and May have the right to do the same. This is 2025 & everyone deserves to be happy. In as much as this is not what it seems, you have both done nothing wrong. You an amazing creative and that’s what it will be till thy kingdom come. Iree o!