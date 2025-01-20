DJ Jimmy Jatt opens up on losing eyesight, kidney disease diagnosis

Nigerian disc jockey, Oluwaforijimi Adewale Amu, better known as DJ Jimmy Jatt, has opened up on his health challenges.

The 58-year-old shared his ordeal during a recent appearance on an episode of Channels TV’s Rubbin’ Minds, anchored by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

The Lagos Island-born legendary DJ also shared that he was later diagnosed with chronic kidney disease.

This was after he had to undergo surgery to restore his vision.

The veteran DJ detailed that he began to experience the health challenges after he decided to explore the world, having spent most of his life in Nigeria.

In his words,

Maybe I caused it myself because, in 2019, I decided to spend more time outside Nigeria. I had lived all my life in Lagos and wanted to explore other parts of the world—Europe, America, everywhere.

But in 2020, I started experiencing health issues. Due to the travel restrictions at the time, I remained in Nigeria. I lost my sight and had to undergo surgery to regain it. After recovering, I felt the need to stick to my plan of living elsewhere for a while, so I relocated to the U.S. While there, I was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease.

I stayed in the U.S. for a while and was on dialysis. Eventually, I returned to Nigeria and underwent a kidney transplant. After the procedure, I chose to take time off to fully recover. Once I was discharged, I left Nigeria again.

Even while abroad, I continued DJing across America and Europe. However, I decided it was time to return home, so I came back to Nigeria in December.

He, however, clarified that his kidney disease diagnosis was not due to his lifestyle choices.

He said,