DJ Cuppy responds to Mr Nigeria's comment on her 'singleness'

Mr Nigeria ,Supernatural Ugo Nwokolo, aka Mr Nigeria, has sparked reactions on social media after making comments about the reason for DJ Cuppy's singleness, which prompted a response from the DJ herself.
It all began on January 20, 2025, when the latest episode of The Honest Bunch podcast was released, starring Mr America as a guest. In a now-viral clip, he shared his thoughts on why DJ Cuppy, one of Nigeria's most eligible bachelorettes, is still single.
Personally I feel like DJ Cuppy is not ready to get married. If she was ready, they'd be one thing she'd need to do, she should go to her DM across social media platforms, she would see tens of thousands of DMs from men. All the men can't be gold-diggers, from the ten thousand comments, one two or three of them would have genuine intentions and love her for who she is.
But she is looking for someone who is in the same social status that she's in, and that is the wrong mentality that I want to correct. That's where my advocacy comes in. As a woman, if you're comfortable enough go for men who are of lower status.
His stance raked in hundreds of reactions and general outrage on social media; however, amid the backlash, DJ Cuppy, known for her witty and light-hearted demeanor, responded to the controversy with humour.
"Let me quickly check my DM," she wrote, sparking laughter from her fans for her ability to handle the situation gracefully.