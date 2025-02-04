Denrele Edun responds to X user's question about his sexuality

Popular Nigerian media personality and model Denrele Edun has reacted to a social media user on X (formerly Twitter) who asked if he was gay.

On February 2, 2025, a video clip surfaced of Denrele arriving at the grand opening of "Above Lifestyle" at Lekki, Lagos State, being led by the hand of media personality Nedu Wazobia. Dressed in his usual spunky outfit and heels, Denrele's look raised questions from some X users, including one who commented, "Sorry but is Denrele gay?"

The question was not missed by Denrele himself who responded in his usual witty fashion, saying, "GAY as in Gorgeous.And.Young, Graceful.And.Youthful? Or best, Good.As.You?"

"Who you go to bed AS is different from Who you go to bed WITH! So to answer your question, I'll plainly leave it outchea; I'm a Sexual Outlaw who's BI your side!" he added, seemingly hinting at the answer.

See reactions to Denrele's post below:

Ouuu! I got that

Yasssssssss papi. Fully bi your side!

When I told you #denrele is a force, you guys thought I'm joking. He's just an intelligent entity. Yes, I called him an "entity" for a reason.

This man is one of the most beautifully unhinged human I know

That grammar is too advanced for him to understand sir..He’s probably looking for engagements because we’ve never heard of your involvement in such controversies..My own na make you help me with 100k make I pay for tuition fee.