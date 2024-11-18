Davido set to celebrate birthday with ₦300 million donation to charity

In a new announcement made on X, Afrobeats artist David Adeleke, better known by his stage name Davido, is ready to kick off his annual donation to charity and orphanage homes.

The mega superstar has finalised plans to make the donation on his forthcoming 32nd birthday, November 21, 2024.

This will be the fourth publicised donation from the musician. It will be recalled that in November 2021, Davido donated ₦250 million to 292 orphanges. This was to commemorate his 29th birthday.

In July 2023, the 'Awuke' crooner made another donation worth ₦237 million to over 400 orphanages in Nigeria.

Then in February 2024, he announced a fresh donation worth ₦300 million in collaboration with his foundation, David Adeleke Foundation.

The post he made read, “I and my foundation pledge the sum of 300 million Naira to orphanages around Nigeria … as my yearly contribution to the Nation ❤️ .. details of disbursement tomorrow.”

Now, ahead of his 32nd birthday, he wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) page, "Once again my birthday this year, we donating to orphanages and a charity that helps young people stay away from drug abuse & addiction. This year is N300m . Details to follow soon ❤️."