Davido, Ayra Starr congratulate Tems, Chris Brown on Grammy win

On the heels of the 67th Grammy Awards, Nigerian singer Davido has congratulated fellow stars Tems and Chris Brown on their wins.

Taking to X on February 3, 2025, Davido expressed his pride in her achievement and praised her Tems, calling her the “Queen."

He wrote, "Congratulations to my one and only! @chrisbrown ! And to the Queen, @temsbaby We are proud of you!"

At the highly anticipated award ceremony, Nigerian international superstar Tems won the Best African Song Performance award for her single 'Love Me Jeje' in a category packed with other Nigerian superstars like Davido himself, Wizkid, Asake, and Burna Boy. This feat broke a record because she became the first Nigerian artist to win that category, with South Africa's Tyla winning that award the previous year.

See reactions to her win below:

Ayra starr wrote on X, "Temssbabyyyyyy congratulations my love!!!!!"

I’m so happy for her. Grammy dont know the kind of war they prevented in Nigeria😂😂🦅

Lets be honest, Tems has paid her dues… Congratulations to her. Well deserved

Guys common.., you people should stop the hate. I no bi 30BG fans ooo.. I be confirm Big Wiz fan but common. A win for one ☝️ is a win in for all. By Gods grace Grammy go reach all Nigeria artist. In Jesus name. Amen.

This the type of woman we want, she brings something to the table, she brought a Grammy to the table😂