Celebrities knock Davido for saying Nigeria's economy is in shambles

Reactions keep coming in from several public figures following the statement Davido made during his recent interview.

Convivial Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, best known as Davido, has been in the news recently, but not for his music. The American-born Nigerian superstar appeared on the The Big Homies House podcast where he shared his thoughts regarding people who may want to relocate back to Africa from America.

The 'Awuke' crooner discouraged people saying that Nigeria's economy is currently in shambles and things are not going well.

"Leave America and go where? Let’s be honest! Go back where? It’s not cool back home. My country now is in. . .the economy is in shambles. I do my part, I’m an ambassador. When I go home and I’m filming, I’m not going to show the bad parts. I go to the trenches but I’m talking about the situation in the country. We Nigerians, like now the exchange rate is messed up, a lot of stuff are not going well, the economy is just not good. The oil prices are too high, and imagine a country that produces oil, we produce the oil and we pay more money for oil than a country that’s importing oil. There’s stuff like that, but regardless, entertainment is one of the things that’s made Africa look good. We do not have the best leaders, that’s a fact," he said.

This statement obviously irked a number of notable figures including Reno Omokri, Patrick Doyle, Joe Igbokwe, and TVC presenter Nyma Akashat-Zibiri, who have expressed displeasure over the statement on social media and beyond.

Patrick Doyle

The veteran actor took to his Facebook page to post this: "You have to be incredibly dense to ask foreigners not to visit a country where your father has a $2 Billion Dollar power generation investment. Some persons ought to know much better."

Reno Omokri

Taking to his X page, Reno Omokri wrote, "David Adeleke displayed ignorance and a lack of patriotism with that statement on a globally renowned podcast like The Big Homies House. Even worse, he said, ‘We do not have the best leader; that is a fact.’ It isn’t enjoyable for a young man whose uncle is a governor and should know better."

Joe Igbokwe