‘By 27, marry, get a PhD or move out’ — Kanayo O. Kanayo to daughter on her 25th birthday

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, has shared a firm and heartfelt message to his daughter, Uloaku, on her 25th birthday, outlining the expectations he has for her in the coming years.

In a birthday post on his official social media account, Kanayo congratulated his daughter and urged her to reflect deeply on her journey so far. He wrote:

"My dear daughter, uloaku (bank/house of wealth), congratulations on your 25th birthday. From little Valerie to a prospective Madam Uloaku, as I told you this morning while praying for you, it should be a day of sober reflection, things to copy, things to paste. things to delete," he said.

The actor, known for his discipline and work ethic, acknowledged his daughter’s complaints about his frequent absence due to work commitments. He explained that being constantly on the move is part of his profession.

"Your issue with me has always been 'you are always travelling, hardly at home. ' Uloaku, good actors travel, always on the move because they are always hired. thank God I am still very active and relevant. try and tolerate me."