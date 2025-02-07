Burna Boy and Chloe Bailey exchange kisses in new videos

After weeks of speculation, international artiste Burna Boy and American singer Chloe Bailey have seemingly confirmed that they are romantically involved with one another.

On February 7, 2025, the pair became the headline subject after videos online revealed that Chloe Bailey was back in Nigeria, and with Burna Boy specifically...again. In the viral videos, the Big 7 singer was seen pulling all the stops for Chloe; being quite the gentleman, leading her to his luxurious vehicle and opening the car doors for her.

The videos showed that the pair attended a dinner date with Burna Boy's associates, Poco Lee included. The restaurant was decorated in the Valentine's spirit, dazzled with rose petals and heart-shaped balloons Burna Boy also gifted Chloe a luxurious wristwatch, after which they exchanged kisses.

Between December 15 and 16, 2024, when Chloe last visited Burna Boy in Lagos, social media users speculated the nature of their relationship for days to follow. Following the new videos, the pair quickly became trending topics on social media yet again, raking all sorts of reactions.

See comments below:

Baby girl love small small cus burna fit serve you breakfast later on ask stefflondon,protect your heart small..I trust Nigerians they will soon start bashing her or bashing them when they overdo it and start hyping stefflondon,no be Nigerians again.

looks fake

acts tough on the outside as he should but deep down he’s just a well mannered man that loves his mother and it reflects in the way he treats other women in his life. Burna is a standard guy.