BBNaija's Sheggz answers questions about wedding plans [Exclusive]

BBNaija star Sheggz has answered a burning question fans have asked for years regarding his relationship with fellow BBNaija star Bella.

Recall that Bella and Sheggz met during their time on the Big Brother Naija show back in 2022 and hit it off immediately, and soon their happy relationship quickly became a fan favorite 'ship'. Now that their relationship has passed the test of time and the intense scrutiny of social media, fans have begun to ask the big questions about the next big step for them: marriage.

In an exclusive interview with Pulse Nigeria in February 2025, the lovebirds answered some Valentine-centric questions, giving the fans an insight into the past two years together as a couple.

After being asked if fans are to expect the sound of wedding bells in the near future, Sheggz answered curtly:

Getting married is my personal life and I feel like people should let me deal with that. Obviously, I'm trying to understand that we met on the show and all but we would still like some privacy when it comes to me and mine.

The couple was also asked about juggling their relationship with their public lives shared with fans.