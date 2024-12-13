Ayra Starr poses serious question to Lagosians about noodles

Nigerian singer Ayra Starr, aka Sabi girl, has sparked reactions after calling on residents of Lagos State to point her in the direction of the people who sell noodles at the roadside.

The singer took to X on December 12, 2024, to voice her confusion regarding her perceived lack of roadside noodles sellers in Lagos, asking, "Wait.. no aboki indomie again in Lagos ??"

In another post she asked for reccommendations about where to find them, "Please recommend the best spot."

Ayra Starrs cluelessness sparked numerous reactions from social media users across board, some humerous and others others accused her of trying to be relatable or 'street.'

Read reactions below:

"Lol you’re not street.. don’t force it in dear" said an X user.

"You dey Lekki dey ask for aboki indomie, you don reach Ikorodu wey you no see?"

Like do you get? The thing dey vex me.. expensive restaurant just full everywhere, if na Benin as u turn right u go see, as you turn left u go see 😪🚶‍♂️🚶‍♂️😂😂😂

"I miss somebody and salisu indomie and egg 😂😂 for abule odu 😂😂 those years enh every night you go touch down sha 😂😂"

"I thought about this days ago"

"You don see price of noodles? Noodles wey person dey use guide before oh"

"Road side noodles hit differently after partying all night with some alcohol in the system. Use an clear eyes before going home."