AY Makun reacts to AI video of him and May Edochie kissing

Nigerian actor and comedian AY Makun has reacted to the trending artificially generated video of himself locking lips with May, the estranged wife of Yul Edochie.
Taking to Instagram on February 4, 2025, the actor posted the telltale signs that the video was fake, urging young creatives to channel their skills toward positive change rather than using technology to spread false narratives.
Dear Online Innovators, as the future leaders and change-makers of Nigeria, I urge you to channel your immense creative talents toward building a better nation rather than tearing each other down.
Nigeria is rich with potential, and your unique skills—be it in art, music, technology, or entrepreneurship—can be pivotal in driving positive change. Instead of using your creativity to undermine those who are working hard to improve their lives and contribute to society, let’s focus on uplifting one another.
He criticised the trend of tearing people down, emphasising that falsehoods have real-world consequences for people.
It’s essential to recognize that every action has consequences. When we choose to sabotage others, we only perpetuate a cycle of negativity and destruction. At what point will we realize that unity and collaboration will yield far greater results than division?
Let’s come together to support one another’s hustles, celebrate our achievements, and inspire a culture of innovation and respect. The future of Nigeria depends on our collective efforts to foster an environment where everyone can thrive.