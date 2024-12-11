Annie Idibia pens emotional tribute to daughter Isabel on her 16th birthday

Nollywood actress Annie Idibia took to social media to celebrate her daughter Isabel as she turned 16, sharing a heartfelt message filled with love and pride.

On December 11, 2023, the mother-of-two took to Instagram and penned a heartwarming note to her daughter.

Reflecting on the moment Isabel came into her life, Annie described the profound love she felt as a mother, "From the very first look in your eyes … I saw MAGIC… my heart skipped … holding onto this tiny human, my heart smiled and felt an unfamiliar love so beautiful, the kind of love that I knew in my heart this love has no ending. I can’t describe it, even if I try," she wrote.

"My sunshine, so bright … so BEAUTIFUL…my good luck charm. YES !!! YOU MAKE ME HAPPY WHEN SKY ARE GREY 🥹♥️♥️SUNSHINE I CANT BELIEVE YOU ARE 16 !!!!💃🏾💃🏾" she added.

The actress praised Isabel’s qualities and expressed her profound pride in her baby girl's accomplishments.

"So proud of you , So fearless , so driven ,so Brilliant,Extremely Talented, Rare human ,especially how beautiful your good heart is , so loving.,so caring,sees “only” the good everyone.,Grounded.Gracious. my Twin and best friend i never knew i needed, my Isabel Enenu Uwana Idibia HAPPY BIRTHDAY. We love you. May God Bless you for me my first seed and may the Universe will always be in your favor. Amen,🙏♥️" she said.