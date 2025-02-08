American model India Love shuts down Asake dating rumours

Asake and American model India Love are not dating; this is according to the stunning beauty who shut down rumours of a romantic relationship between the pair.

Rumours of the pair's romantic involvement began to spread a few days ago after photos of them holding hands surfaced online.

The American model has now officially shut down the rumours in an Instagram post, revealing exactly what the photos were really about.

She wrote, “Just for a music video, everyone,” as she clarified the situation and put the rumours to rest.

The dating rumours between Asake and India Love follow his breakup with American socialite of Gambian origin, Madame Mystique, in 2024.

Mystiquee made the break-up public, ending almost a year of the pair dating.

Not long after the announcement, Nigerian fans questioned Mystiquee about why she decided to break up with the Afrobeats singer during a Q&A session on social media.

Mystiquee answered the question: “Cuz he wanted to go let the devil use him.”

She added an emoji of a palm with an eye in the middle, frequently associated with the Illuminati.

Meanwhile, Asake was attacked earlier by his former temporary tour promoter, Tunde Phoenix, a.k.a Baba T.

Baba T ridiculed the singer on his Instagram story, accusing him of trying to stage a romantic relationship for publicity.

In one of his posts, Baba T shared Asake and India Love’s photo with the caption, “Comparison Marketing. Please tell Alexa to stop; it’s making you look desperate out here.”

He further criticized Asake’s promotional strategy, implying that the strategy the singer and his team adopted was not well thought out.