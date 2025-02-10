Actress Chika Ike flaunts baby bump in new flawless maternity shoot

Popular Nigerian actress and filmmaker, Chika Ike, has unveiled her cute baby bump in a new series of maternity photo shoots.

The thespian flooded her Instagram page on Monday, February 10, 2025 with beautiful photos of her donning a black semi see-through gown and cradling her baby bump.

Chika Ike expressed her happiness by simply captioning the photos, "Life Lately 🤰😊❤️"

Well-wishers and colleagues trooped to the comments section to congratulate the Onitsha-born award-winning movie star.

Reactions

Actress Mercy Johnson Okojie wrote, "❤️❤️❤️❤️Chicks….Congratulations girl"

"Congratulations sis😍😍😍," wrote Toyin Abraham.

Actress Uche Ogbodo commented, "Wow 🤩 Congratulations girl"

"Oooh 😍😍😍Thank you Heavenly Father 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾," wrote actress Chacha Eke Faani.

Born on November 8, 1985, Chika Ike is a multi-faceted individual who has dabbled into entrepreneurship, philanthropy, filmmaking, and modelling.

She holds a degree in Human Kinetics and Health Education from the prestigious University of Lagos.

Her acting career kicked off in 2005 when she played a minor character in the movie Sweet Love. She got her first major role that same year in a movie titled Bless the Child and has since starred in over a hundred movies to date.

The movie star has been an advocate against abusive relationships as she has previously suffered a case of domestic violence.

In 2013, she opened up about how she was domestically abused in her past marriage to Tony Eberiri. She then filed for divorce in 2013 after seven years of marriage.

In an exclusive interview in 2016, the actress revealed that she still believes marriage is a beautiful institution.