Actors Jibola Dabo and Binta Ayo Mogaji reunite for their son's graduation

Nollywood veteran actors, Jibola Dabo and Binta Ayo Mogaji, are proud parents of their son, Fareed Ademide Mogaji.

The thespians took to their separate Instagram accounts to share pictures from the graduation ceremony of their son, Fareed, who is now an alumnus of Lead City University, Ibadan.

Binta Ayo Mogaji was filled with joy and expressed her gratitude to her Maker for granting her the privilege of witnessing the joyous occasion, noting that he is her only son.

"Alihamdulillahi Alihamdulillahi Alihamdulillahi I glorify God's name for witnessing my only son's @fareed_mogaji graduation at lead city university, Ibadan. Convocation 2024," she captioned her post.

The 60-year-old native of Agbo-Ile, Ibadan also thanked key figures who have played significant roles in the life of her son up to this point.

Rejoicing with her, fellow actresses including Bukky Wright, Foluke Daramola Salako, Jumoke George, Carol King, and Biola Adebayo all took to the comments section to extend their congratulatory messages and best wishes.

In a separate post on his Instagram page, Jibola Dabo wrote, "Another reason to be grateful".

He went further to appreciate all those who were present for the occasion. "Thanks to everyone that came to celebrate my Son🙏".