A lot of women equate spending lavishly on them with love – Timini Egbuson

Actor, producer and Nollywood loverboy Timini Egbuson has shared some insights into how he believes women perceive romantic relationships within the context of financial motivation.

While speaking during a recent interview on TVC, the actor opined that many women have monetised dating.

He argued that the trend is the reason some financially stable men do not attach much value to women.

According to Egbuson, known for his roles in hit movies like ‘Elevator Baby’ and ‘Shanty Town,’ some women equate lavish spending on them with love, but he cautioned that this is not always the case.

He explained that the fact that wealthy men can afford to lavish gifts on multiple women makes it difficult to discern genuine affection.

He noted that these wealthy men spend lavishly on women not as a sign of love but simply because they can afford to.

Egbuson said, “The nonchalant attitude of some men is because there are a lot of women accessible to them. You know, once you have money, you have a lot of options. And that is also because a lot of women have monetised dating.

“Some men know that when they spend lavishly on a lady, she would think they are in love with her. But that is not love because he’s a billionaire; he can afford to do the same thing for hundreds of girls.”