A family member cast a spell on him to misbehave - Portable's sister begs Ogun govt

According to the singer's elder sister, Gbemisola, controversial Nigerian singer Habeed Okikiola, aka Portable, is under a family member’s spiritual influence, which causes him to misbehave.

The singer’s sister made the claim in response to Portable’s latest controversy, which caused him trouble with the Ogun State Government.

As Pulse reported earlier, Portable is currently in hiding after he was accused of attacking officials of the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development who were at his Odogwu restaurant to seal the property due to a lack of approved permits and insufficient air space.

Nine of Portable’s associates were later arraigned before a Magistrate’s court in Isabo, Abeokuta, on charges including felony, assault, obstruction, and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.

In the aftermath of the clash, Portable went into hiding. Speaking from hiding on Saturday, the Singer pleaded his innocence, saying he is being “set up by some certain individuals.” He refused to name said individuals.

However, reacting to the ongoing controversy between Portable and the Ogun State Government, Gbemisola, in a viral video circulating on X, apologised for the singer’s controversial actions, claiming that a family member is spiritually influencing the singer to misbehave.

She said, “People of Nigeria, I greet you all. I’m Portable’s eldest sister, the first child of his mother. We are just three to whom our mother gave birth.

“Portable has never stolen before. I have never come out like this, to speak, and he hasn’t even posted me despite being his sister. But he is the only one taking care of the family. If not for him, I would have died during my sickness.