In this new social media era, platforms offer celebrities visibility and a direct connection to fans and followers in the snap of a finger, which is awesome. However, they also expose them to intense criticism, misinformation, and relentless attacks from trolls. Protecting mental health amidst this noise is essential for balance.

Here are some strategies celebrities can employ:

1. Limit Exposure to Social Media

One of the simplest ways to safeguard mental health is by reducing time spent online. Many celebrities, such as Selena Gomez and Ed Sheeran, have taken social media breaks to detox. Limiting exposure prevents over-engagement with negativity and helps celebrities focus on their work and personal lives.

Designate a team to handle your social media accounts. Also ensure to set boundaries, such as checking social media only during specific hours. Also, use apps or tools to monitor and limit usage.

2. Utilize Privacy and Moderation Features

Social media platforms offer tools to block, mute, or filter out harmful comments. Celebrities can use these features to create a safer online environment. Instagram, for instance, allows users to block certain words or phrases from appearing in comments. Celebrities can filter offensive comments or restrict certain accounts from seeing their content, disable comments on sensitive posts and use the block or mute features liberally.

3. Focus on Supportive Communities

Engaging with positive, supportive followers helps offset the negativity of trolls. Building a community that values mutual respect can make social media a healthier space.Celebrities can create positive spaces by highlighting and interacting with positive comments, promoting initiatives or discussions that inspire kindness and they should avoid giving attention to trolls, as this can amplify their visibility.

4. Seek Professional Help

Therapy and mental health support are crucial tools for managing the emotional toll of trolling. Celebrities like Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga have openly discussed the benefits of therapy in managing public life stressors.

5. Develop a Strong Support System

A trusted circle of friends, family, or colleagues can provide emotional support during difficult times. This support system acts as a buffer against the negativity from online trolls. Celebrities should ensure to surround themselves with people who uplift them and provide honest advice. They should also make sure to take breaks to spend time with loved ones offline.

6. Respond Thoughtfully—Or Not at All

While some situations may warrant a thoughtful response, ignoring trolls is often the most effective strategy. Engaging can escalate the situation and give trolls the attention they seek.

7. Advocate for Mental Health Awareness

Celebrities like Meghan Markle and Chrissy Teigen have shared their experiences with online trolling to encourage dialogue about mental health. This advocacy not only raises awareness but also helps them take control of the narrative.

8. Remember: Trolls Aren’t a Reflection of You

Trolling often stems from the insecurities or frustrations of the perpetrators. Understanding that these attacks are not personal can help celebrities maintain perspective.