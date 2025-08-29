Zabira Rebrands on Sixth Anniversary, Positions as “The People’s Wallet” for Inclusive Digital Finance

Zabira Technologies, a leading digital assets exchange and financial services provider, has announced a major brand relaunch in celebration of its sixth anniversary. The refreshed identity positions Zabira as “The People’s Wallet”, and Africa’s trusted digital asset hub, offering a secure, fast, and seamless platform for crypto exchange, gift card trading, bill payments, and more.

L–R: Stanley Emmanuel, Head of Sales & Business Development, Zabira Technologies; Abisola Alade, Head of Customer Support, Zabira Technologies; Isaac John, Founder & CEO, Zabira Technologies; and Ike Ekemah, Head of Marketing & Communications, Zabira Technologies, during the media roundtable organized to announce the company's rebrand in Lagos on Tuesday August 26, 2025.

Founded in 2019 as a simple wallet solution, Zabira has evolved into a comprehensive digital payments and asset exchange platform, enabling individuals and businesses to seamlessly acquire, store, swap, and grow their digital assets. The rebrand underscores a renewed commitment to clarity, trust, and accessibility, aligning with the company’s mission to become Africa’s most reliable digital asset hub.

Today, Zabira is expanding its reach across crypto exchange, gift card trading, and bill payments, while staying anchored on our core values captured in the acronym S.P.A.R.K.—Security, where we ensure compliance and safety in every transaction; People, by putting users and our team at the center of everything; Agility, by constantly innovating to deliver fast and seamless solutions; Reliability, through consistent and dependable service; and Knowledge, which empowers us to lead with expertise in digital finance, said Isaac John, CEO and Founder of Zabira Technologies.

Evolving into The People’s Wallet, Zabira now prioritizes safety, user experience, and financial empowerment. We are positioning ourselves as a reliable and inclusive financial companion for Africans.

Commenting on the rebrand, Ike Ekemah, Head of Marketing & Communications, added:

With this new identity, we are making crypto and digital payments more accessible for everyday Africans. Zabira is redefining how people interact with digital assets—offering everything from seamless crypto exchanges and competitive gift card trading to utility bill payments and cross-border transfers. We provide a one-stop platform for secure, efficient, and hassle-free transactions.

Guided by innovation and a user-first philosophy, Zabira empowers Africans to take control of their financial journey anytime, anywhere. Whether stepping into crypto for the first time or seeking smarter, faster, and more reliable ways to transact, Zabira brings speed, security, and simplicity to every interaction.

About Zabira