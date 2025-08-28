Youth Empowered Podcast Showcases Bold Startup Journeys in Nigeria

Nigerian Bottling Company Limited (NBC), through #YouthEmpowered, its flagship youth empowerment initiative has just launched the Youth Empowered Podcast — a fresh platform designed to inspire young Nigerians and equip them with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to thrive in today’s fast-changing world.

Kicking off with an energetic conversation, the podcast featured two dynamic entrepreneurs — Ferdinand Adimefe, Founder & CEO of Magic Carpet Studios, and Abayomi Ogunjobi, Co-Founder of PennyTree — who shared the highs, lows, and lessons from their entrepreneurial journeys. With stories spanning the worlds of animation, technology, and finance, the session served up practical advice in a way that was both relatable and inspiring.

From Dreams to Reality

The Youth Empowered Podcast promises to be as engaging and enlightening as it is fun. It spotlights young leaders and innovators who are shaping the future. From turning passion projects into businesses to finding creative ways around challenges, the conversations are tailored to spark ideas and confidence in listeners.

Ferdinand shared how Magic Carpet Studios grew into one of Africa’s leading animation and storytelling companies, producing work for global platforms while training the next generation of African animators. Abayomi, meanwhile, unpacked how PennyTree is helping everyday Nigerians and small businesses gain access to smarter financial solutions, bridging the gap between traditional banks and underserved communities.

The Hustle is Real

During the podcast, host Dara Oluwatoye highlighted why conversations like this matter. Entrepreneurship is not always glamorous. It takes grit, sacrifice, and a willingness to learn. But when young people hear these stories, they see what is possible and are inspired to dream bigger, she said.

Ferdinand, reflecting on his journey, spoke about the importance of resilience: Entrepreneurship is a marathon, not a sprint. Protect the dream but also protect the dreamer. Your personal well-being is just as critical as the business you are building, he advised.

For Abayomi, the key is flexibility: Don’t be too emotional about your idea. If it isn’t working, pivot. Stay resilient, surround yourself with the right people, and keep moving forward, he said.

Words to Live By

With lively conversations, honest storytelling, and lessons you can use right away, the Youth Empowered Podcast is set to become a go-to resource for young Nigerians eager to build, grow, and thrive.