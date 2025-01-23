Xiaomi unveils Redmi Note 14 Series: Where Pro-grade photography meets All-Star durability

Xiaomi Corporation ("Xiaomi" or the "Group"; stock code:1810), a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an Internet of Things ("IoT") platform at its core, today announced the launch in international markets of Redmi Note 14 Series.

This latest line-up includes 3 devices that take Redmi Note to the next level: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro, Redmi Note 14.

With a high-resolution AI camera system, all-star durability, and impressive experience, Redmi Note 14 Series comes with all-round upgrades to bring flagship-level features to a wider audience.

Capture life's moments in extraordinary detail with powerful AI camera systems

The camera system at the heart of Redmi Note 14 Series is crafted for flagship photography. Leading the way, the Pro variants feature a powerful 200MP pro-grade AI camera system with optical image stabilization (OIS), enabling users to capture incredible detail.

Moreover, the advanced zoom options provide exceptional versatility—from capturing the smallest details with 2x and 4x optical-grade lossless zoom, to reaching distant subjects with up to 30x digital zoom on Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, and unlocking new creative possibilities with 20x digital zoom on Redmi Note 14 Pro.

Meanwhile, Redmi Note 14 and Redmi Note 14 5G are equipped with a 108MP AI camera system that delivers vibrant colors and sharp detail, making high-quality photography accessible at every price point across the series.

To further elevate the photography experience, the Redmi Note 14 Series’ front cameras have been upgraded to at least 20MP. Redmi Note 14 Pro, in particular, stands out with its 32MP front camera.

Thoughtfully designed with 0.8x wide-angle zoom across the entire series, the front cameras make it easier than ever to include everyone in a group selfie, capturing and preserving shared moments effortlessly.

More than this, Redmi Note 14 Series is designed to offer a complete photography experience, blending cutting-edge performance with intuitive versatility.

To this end, various creative features have been introduced, such as Dynamic shots, bringing each image to life with subtle movement, and Dual video, which allows users to simultaneously record from both the front and rear cameras to capture multiple perspectives.

Editing has also been transformed on the Pro models with advanced AI features, such as AI Image Expansion¹, which extends the background for a more immersive shot, and AI Erase Pro¹, which enables easy removal of unwanted objects without third-party apps.

In addition to AI Erase, the base models also feature AI Sky to swap backgrounds easily. This seamless integration of AI tools² enhances photos' quality and streamlines the editing process, bringing professional-level results within reach.



Tough and resilient, designed for everyday life

Redmi Note 14 Series is built to meet the demands of everyday life with robust drop, splash, and scratch resistance.

This begins with an All-Star Armor Structure consisting of helpful additions like a high-strength aluminum composite frame, energy-absorbing foam, and polymer buffering material, present in Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G for enhanced drop resistance.

Meanwhile, the Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2 display lends the Pro model an extra boost in scratch resistance. This is paired with either a Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i or vegan leather battery cover on Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G for all-round assurance⁷.

For the rest of the series, Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 provides the display with solid protection, contributing to a strong and resilient design across the entire lineup.

Beyond drop and scratch resistance, Redmi Note 14 Series is also designed to withstand the elements. With an IP68 rating⁴, Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G offers exceptional protection against dust and water, making them ideal for whatever the day brings—whether that is unexpected rain or a rugged adventure.

Meanwhile, Redmi Note 14 Pro features an IP64 rating⁵, defending against dust and splashes, and Redmi Note 14 offers an IP54 rating⁵ for splash and dust resistance.

Moreover, the entire lineup has an optimized display to ensure increased responsiveness and accuracy to touch input, even in wet or oily conditions. Combined with these all-star durability features, Redmi Note 14 Series is ready to take on whatever life throws.

Power through the day with seamless performance

Redmi Note 14 Series offers robust performance and long-lasting battery life. Thanks to the advanced chipsets inside, these devices effortlessly handle multitasking, from video calls to gaming and everything in between.

The highest-tier model, Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G, is equipped with the globally debuting, advanced 4nm Snapdragon® 7s Gen 3 processor, bringing speed and responsiveness.

Meanwhile, its 5110mAh battery⁶ with 120W HyperCharge provides lasting power from start to finish. Designed to handle extreme conditions, Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G's high-density battery also functions in temperatures as low as -20°C, delivering a reliable experience even in sub-zero environments—perfect for users who need to stay connected whatever the weather.

Meanwhile, paired with large batteries from 5110mAh to 5500mAh⁶, these devices keep you moving through the day without interruptions, whether you're finishing a work project or unwinding with your favorite show.

Beyond sheer battery capacity, all models feature long-cycle batteries designed for long-term reliability, retaining up to 80% of their capacity after 1,600 charge cycles³.

To further enhance battery longevity, Smart Charging, and big-data-based aging prediction work together, optimizing the charging process and proactively maintaining battery health for consistent performance.

Additionally, all Pro models include a quick turn-on function, offering the convenience of powering up within seconds after the battery is drained³.

Taking performance to the next level, Google Gemini² is available across the series, enhancing the experience with personalized interactions. Furthermore, Circle to Search², featured on Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G, allows users to search for information around them more quickly, making everyday tasks simpler and faster.

In a world where staying connected is more important than ever, Redmi Note 14 Series is designed to balance performance and efficiency, offering all-day usage with the convenience of fast charging when needed most.

Immersive viewing with an advanced eye-care display

With a vibrant 120Hz eye-care display, Redmi Note 14 Series offers an immersive experience via smooth transitions that bring content to life, whether scrolling through social media, watching videos, or gaming.

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G elevates the experience even further, offering sharp 1.5K resolution that makes every detail pop.

As a result of eye-care technology, prolonged use is more comfortable. The display minimizes blue light exposure with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution), Flicker Free, and Circadian Friendly certifications across all devices.

This results in a more pleasant experience during late-night work or extended streaming sessions. The experience remains just as enjoyable when stepping outside, with the display on Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G featuring a peak brightness of 3000 nits, significantly higher than the previous generation.

This allows content to remain clear even under strong outdoor light, providing a vibrant and immersive viewing experience, whether night or day.

With Redmi Note 14 Series, Xiaomi delivers a remarkable blend of powerful performance, stunning photography, and robust durability, all designed to meet the needs of modern life.

From the high-resolution camera systems with advanced AI tools, to the rugged dust and water-resistant design, powerful performance and long-lasting battery, Redmi Note 14 Series sets a new standard in its category by bringing premium features to a wider audience, offering exceptional value in every aspect.

Disclaimers

1) Features will be available via OTA, starting from January 31, 2025. 2) Availability of AI features may vary based on model and region. Please check your local website for more information. 3) Data tested in Xiaomi Internal Labs, actual results may vary.

4) The device is certified to be water and dust resistant exclusively under specific laboratory conditions not corresponding to normal use conditions. The warranty does not cover liquid damage caused by conditions other than test conditions. Ingress protection might deteriorate due to wear and tear, physical damage and/or disassembly needed for repair. For more information, please see Xiaomi official website.

5) The device has been tested and certified to be splash resistant under specific laboratory conditions not corresponding to normal use conditions. The warranty does not cover liquid damage caused by conditions other than test conditions. Ingress protection might deteriorate due to wear and tear, physical damage and/or disassembly needed for repair. For more information, please see Xiaomi official website.

6) The value in mAh refers to the typical value of the battery capacity. 7) Color and material availability may vary between markets. 8) Available storage and RAM are less than the total memory due to storage of the operating system and software pre-installed on the device.

9) Prices for different markets may vary due to VAT, taxes, and other factors. 10) Actual measurements between individual products may vary. All specifications are subject to the actual product.

11) Use of eSIM requires a wireless service plan. This service plan may be subject to certain restrictions of use on switching service providers and roaming (even after contract expiration). eSIM availability may vary depending on country/region and carrier. For more details, please contact your carrier for more information.

12) Actual support and compatibility of memory cards may vary between manufacturers. 13) Availability of in-box power adapter may vary by region. Recommend to use 45W power adapters that support PD charging, or Xiaomi official power adapters of 67W or above. 14) Specific band availability may vary between markets. Please check your local website for further information.

15) NFC support may vary by region. 16) Actual product measurements vary by region and model. Differences may also occur between individual products. All specifications are subject to the actual product.