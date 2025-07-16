Winners emerge in Glo/ PalmPay "Recharge and Win Bonanza 2"

The "Recharge and Win Bonanza 2," a collaborative promotion between PalmPay and Globacom, is well underway and Glo customers are already celebrating significant wins! This exciting initiative rewards Glo subscribers who top up their lines using the PalmPay app.

Lucky winners have begun to emerge from the draws, which prizes include iPhone 15 Pro, Infinix Hot 40, and other exciting items. Some of the winners include Basirat Mayowa, Wisdom Anayo Uzoma, Afeez Akanfe Muraina, and Oyedikachi Herbert. Winners outside Lagos will have their prizes dispatched to their respective locations for collection.

The promotion, which kicked off in June, will run until August 8th, 2025 and Glo subscribers can easily participate in the promo by visiting http://bit.ly/PalmPaySms. Every transaction above N500 automatically enters participants into the draw for various prizes. There is also an additional chance to win cash prizes through a daily social media challenge.

PalmPay users also enjoy the benefit of up to 6 percent cashback when purchasing Glo airtime and data via the PalmPay app. As an extra incentive, customers who haven't subscribed to a Glo data plan in the past 90 days will receive a 100 percent bonus on their recharge during the campaign period.

An elated Basirat Mayowa Opatunji, currently studying at the Ekiti State University's Osun State College of Education, Ila Orangun study center, expressed her surprise and joy: