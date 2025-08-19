Why Culture Is the New Currency for Brands That Want to Win

If your brand is still trying to go viral instead of becoming valuable, it’s time to rethink the game.

Because right now, culture is calling the shots.

Brands that understand this are building stronger connections and relevance with younger, digitally native audiences across Africa.

A clear example? The way global streaming service Prime Video showed up for Nigerian audiences.

When Prime Video launched, they didn’t just need views. They needed cultural presence.

A 4-city roadshow that physically met audiences where they were.

Glamorous premieres that doubled as content opportunities.

Collabs with creators and media outlets that could localise the message.

A real-time, community-led social strategy to keep the conversation alive.

The Numbers Back It Up:

Brand Launch Reach: 4.5M+

Brand Launch Engagements: 133K+

But this wasn’t just performance marketing. It was perception marketing. And it worked.

From Messaging to Meaning

Audiences today don’t just want to be sold to—they want to see themselves, their values, and their humor reflected. Platforms are no longer just distribution tools; they’re where culture plays out in real-time. Brands need to engage, not just advertise.

