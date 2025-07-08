VerseOne Distribution Now processes Naira Transactions - More African Currencies to Follow Naira

VerseOne Distribution, a leading music distribution company, is proud to announce that it now accepts payments in Nigerian Naira (NGN) for its range of services, including VerseOne Pro, its popular white-label software and music promotional services.

This milestone marks a significant step in VerseOne's commitment to making its services more accessible and inclusive for African creators, labels, and music entrepreneurs.

VerseOne also offers users the possibility of withdrawing their royalties in Nigerian Naira directly to their Nigerian banks, thereby eliminating wire transfer delays and international bank transfer fees.

Starting today, clients in Nigeria can seamlessly make payments in local currency, eliminating the barriers of currency exchange and international payment processing.

This development empowers Nigerian users to fully leverage VerseOne's distribution and promotional tools with greater ease and convenience.

In line with its broader African strategy, VerseOne also revealed that support for additional African currencies — including the Ghanaian Cedi (GHS), Kenyan Shilling (KES), and South African Rand (ZAR) - will be rolled out in the coming weeks.