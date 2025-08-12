Uganda Welcomes Digital Trade Transformation with ODeX and Hapag-Lloyd Partnership

Uganda's importers and exporters are set to experience enhanced efficiency in shipping operations as ODeX, a prominent digital platform for ocean shipping documentation and payments, launches its services in partnership with global shipping leader Hapag-Lloyd. This expansion marks a significant step in Uganda's journey towards fully digital trade capabilities, streamlining processes that traditionally required extensive paperwork and physical interactions.

Following a successful initial rollout with Pacific International Lines (PIL) in December 2024, ODeX’s collaboration with Hapag-Lloyd further reinforces the platform’s commitment to digital innovation within Uganda and the broader East African market. Businesses and logistics stakeholders across Uganda will now leverage advanced digital solutions that simplify shipping processes, notably through ODeX’s intuitive modules—eInvoice, ePayments, and the electronic Delivery Order (eDO) module.

The partnership aims to significantly reduce transaction delays and manual data-entry errors while increasing transparency and visibility for stakeholders. Customers can now manage digital invoices, execute secure real-time payments, and effortlessly issue and monitor delivery orders electronically, eliminating the necessity for frequent visits to counters.

ODeX’s CEO, Liji Nowal, highlighted the broader implications of this development: We are delighted to deepen our presence in Uganda with Hapag-Lloyd. Together, we’re delivering smarter, faster, and more transparent shipping workflows to customers across East Africa. Ugandan businesses will now enjoy the same level of convenience and efficiency that ODeX provides to global trade hubs worldwide.

This initiative supports Uganda’s wider digital transformation strategy, aiming at positioning the country as a competitive player in the increasingly digital global trade environment. ODeX’s established reputation in delivering seamless, automated trade solutions is expected to enhance Uganda’s logistical efficiency significantly, fostering greater integration into international trade networks.

ADVERTISEMENT